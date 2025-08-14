Thank you to everyone who’s played Ryder so far!

We’ve been listening closely to your feedback (and combing through bug reports) and have just pushed a new update live with the following changes:

Performance & Optimization

Added new settings to help optimize performance for your specific system

Improved runtime performance across all levels

Gameplay Updates

Added more spawners for late-level creatures to make finding their variants easier

Increased interaction circles for larger creatures to make bonding smoother

Removed the ability to jump over Secret Key and Collectible gates (sorry! you’ll need to unlock them the proper way now)

Adjusted puzzle gates so they can’t be used to drop into unintended areas

Bug Fixes

Fixed a few puzzles that were not caching the correct solve state

We’d love to keep hearing from you. Join our community on Discord to share your favorite creatures, swap tips, and chat with us:

Join the Discord



If you’ve been enjoying Ryder, leaving a review on Steam is one of the best ways to help more people discover the game. We appreciate your support so much!

Thank you for playing,

Elle & Arlin