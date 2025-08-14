 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19598867
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you to everyone who’s played Ryder so far! 

We’ve been listening closely to your feedback (and combing through bug reports) and have just pushed a new update live with the following changes:

Performance & Optimization

  • Added new settings to help optimize performance for your specific system

  • Improved runtime performance across all levels

Gameplay Updates

  • Added more spawners for late-level creatures to make finding their variants easier

  • Increased interaction circles for larger creatures to make bonding smoother

  • Removed the ability to jump over Secret Key and Collectible gates (sorry! you’ll need to unlock them the proper way now)

  • Adjusted puzzle gates so they can’t be used to drop into unintended areas

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a few puzzles that were not caching the correct solve state

We’d love to keep hearing from you. Join our community on Discord to share your favorite creatures, swap tips, and chat with us:
Join the Discord

If you’ve been enjoying Ryder, leaving a review on Steam is one of the best ways to help more people discover the game. We appreciate your support so much!

Thank you for playing,
Elle & Arlin

