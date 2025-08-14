Thank you to everyone who’s played Ryder so far!
We’ve been listening closely to your feedback (and combing through bug reports) and have just pushed a new update live with the following changes:
Performance & Optimization
Added new settings to help optimize performance for your specific system
Improved runtime performance across all levels
Gameplay Updates
Added more spawners for late-level creatures to make finding their variants easier
Increased interaction circles for larger creatures to make bonding smoother
Removed the ability to jump over Secret Key and Collectible gates (sorry! you’ll need to unlock them the proper way now)
Adjusted puzzle gates so they can’t be used to drop into unintended areas
Bug Fixes
Fixed a few puzzles that were not caching the correct solve state
Thank you for playing,
Elle & Arlin
