Hey everyone, after testing the URP stylized version of the game for awhile I just wanted to let you know that I think the HDRP realistic version of the game is the right way to go for this game. I think realistic graphics just fit dinosaur games a lot better and can look really amazing and the stylized version doesn't quite fit my vision for the game graphically.

I'm still waiting for the NanoTech asset technology to be released into its beta state so I can test it with the HDRP version of the game to see if it can improve fps more and reduce memory usage. Until I'm absolutely certain that HDRP is the only way forward I'll keep the URP version as a download branch for everyone to be able to play if they choose. I just won't be making any updates to the URP version unless for some reason the HDRP version is abandoned after NanoTech testing fails to show improvements. I just don't want to have to update two Primeval projects side by side for every fix or improvement I make to the game, that's just going to be too much work for me.

By default the URP version of the game will be installed for new users because it uses a lot less ram and can be played by just about anyone wanting to play the game. So if you want to play the HDRP version you'll need to switch to that download branch manually.

So, I updated the HDRP version of the game to the latest version of Unity 6.2 (was previously on 6.1). This version brings with it improvements and fixes and also the Mesh LOD system which automatically scales the complexity/quality of meshes (3d models) to higher or lower detailed meshes as the camera gets closer or further away which can improve the performance. I'm using this Mesh LOD technology with the all of the creatures. I also updated the upscaling technology that the game uses. DLSS/XESS2/FSR3 will be used depending on your graphics card and this can improve the fps dramatically in some cases. I saw around a 50% increase in FPS after the update and other users are reporting even higher improvements after the update.



Try the HDRP download branch again if you want to see if it now runs better, and if you want the latest updates for Primeval going forward!