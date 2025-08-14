Version 1.01p delivers important fixes, quality-of-life improvements, and powerful new draft strategies!



🛠 Major Fixes & Improvements



Glitch Fixed: Resolved a major issue when re-rolling strategies, ensuring smoother and more reliable draft planning.



Better Click Targeting: Expanded the clickable area in Draft Manager for Genius Picks, making selection more intuitive and precise.



🎯 New Opening Gambits



Added 5 new strategies for Opening Gambits, all inspired by historical Best Ball Mania winning lineups.



Give your drafts an edge with proven approaches from past champions!



Draft smarter, click easier, and start with a winning plan.

Happy drafting!

– The Huddle Genius Team