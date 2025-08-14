 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19598807 Edited 14 August 2025 – 14:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Version 1.01p delivers important fixes, quality-of-life improvements, and powerful new draft strategies!

🛠 Major Fixes & Improvements

Glitch Fixed: Resolved a major issue when re-rolling strategies, ensuring smoother and more reliable draft planning.

Better Click Targeting: Expanded the clickable area in Draft Manager for Genius Picks, making selection more intuitive and precise.

🎯 New Opening Gambits

Added 5 new strategies for Opening Gambits, all inspired by historical Best Ball Mania winning lineups.

Give your drafts an edge with proven approaches from past champions!

Draft smarter, click easier, and start with a winning plan.
Happy drafting!
– The Huddle Genius Team

