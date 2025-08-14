Added Hash Verification For The AssetPack.

Updated To Revamped Graphics Engine, Which Also Has A More Efficient Keyboard Buffering System.

Added "idle --manual-click" Sub-Command Flag, To Manually Collect Idle Points.

Added "IdleDouble" Achievement.

Implemented Dependency Improvements Downstreamed From SharpPlusNative.

AssetPack Now Holds All Language Sheets, Removing The Need For Language Depos.

Default Language Sheet ("english") Now Embedded Into The Binary As A Fallback When Loading The Asset Pack Fails.

Default Language Sheet Not Included In AssetPack To Reduce File Size (It Loads The Embedded Version).

Added Intel MacOS Support, As It's Been Fixed.

If The Virtual Disk Image Can't Be Loaded, It Is Assumed It's Corrupted, Renamed Into A Backup, And Replaced By THe Default Disk State.

Fixed Crash When Static Base Files Cannot Be Unpacked.

Made "No Way Home" Advancement Possible.

Removed File Ownership.

Removed "chown" Command.