14 August 2025 Build 19598735
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added Hash Verification For The AssetPack.

  • Updated To Revamped Graphics Engine, Which Also Has A More Efficient Keyboard Buffering System.

  • Added "idle --manual-click" Sub-Command Flag, To Manually Collect Idle Points.

  • Added "IdleDouble" Achievement.

  • Implemented Dependency Improvements Downstreamed From SharpPlusNative.

  • AssetPack Now Holds All Language Sheets, Removing The Need For Language Depos.

  • Default Language Sheet ("english") Now Embedded Into The Binary As A Fallback When Loading The Asset Pack Fails.

  • Default Language Sheet Not Included In AssetPack To Reduce File Size (It Loads The Embedded Version).

  • Added Intel MacOS Support, As It's Been Fixed.

  • If The Virtual Disk Image Can't Be Loaded, It Is Assumed It's Corrupted, Renamed Into A Backup, And Replaced By THe Default Disk State.

  • Fixed Crash When Static Base Files Cannot Be Unpacked.

  • Made "No Way Home" Advancement Possible.

  • Removed File Ownership.

  • Removed "chown" Command.

  • Replaced UserName To Enter To Directly Reset From "reset" To "\[\[Reset]]". This Allows The "reset" User To Work Properly, And Makes The Reset Shortcut Less Likely To Cause Naming Collisions.

