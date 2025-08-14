- Fix an issue with eagles getting stuck that was having negative effects on performance in Flooded City and Canyon Peaks.
- Make the photo scorecard better account for string overflow
- Disable all highlights correctly on level end
- ERW1N can now move on water hyacinths as well
- Correct the handbook icon for the rocket silo
- Numerous small animal/photo mode fixes
Patch v1.2.7
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi folks, another bugfix patch, details below:
