 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals PEAK THE FINALS The Bazaar
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 August 2025 Build 19598731 Edited 14 August 2025 – 14:13:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi folks, another bugfix patch, details below:

  • Fix an issue with eagles getting stuck that was having negative effects on performance in Flooded City and Canyon Peaks.
  • Make the photo scorecard better account for string overflow
  • Disable all highlights correctly on level end
  • ERW1N can now move on water hyacinths as well
  • Correct the handbook icon for the rocket silo
  • Numerous small animal/photo mode fixes

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1593031
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1593032
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1593033
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link