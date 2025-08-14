A Decade at Sea: We've got a whole host of activities and rewards ready to go for our 10th Anniversary celebration, including Battle Performance Bonuses that can net you rewards like Tier X Japanese cruiser Kushiro; a new Port and personalized battle record to honor the game's history and the mark you left in it; and expanded log-in rewards.







Blast From the Past: A new temporary battle type available for all in 14.8 goes out to our most hardened veterans. This nostalgic experience unfolds over six chapters, each representing different epochs in our game's history with the appropriate ship restrictions. In addition to this, the return of Asymmetric Battles will round off the battle types introduced in this update.







New German cruisers in Early Access: Cruisers Deutschland, Admiral Scheer, Knesebeck, Manteuffel, and Prinz Adalbert are entering Early Access! Built for close-quarters combat, these ships stand out for their ability to manually control their secondary batteries.















This is a short overview of the planned features for Update 14.8. For more information, visit the relevant link:Captains!With Update 14.7 now out, Update 14.8 is next in line! And 14.8 is not just any old update—it'll play host to our game's 10th Anniversary megacelebration, complete with fun activities, new ships, and lots and lots of gifts!Here's a quick breakdown of some of the most notable new content coming in 14.8:If you want the full, detailed breakdown on these features and more, you'll have to check out our dedicated article on our website! Click through to it right here: