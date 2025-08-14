 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals PEAK THE FINALS The Bazaar
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 August 2025 Build 19598712 Edited 14 August 2025 – 15:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Seedlings!

Thanks to all of you for your support, whether by sending in bugs, for leaving a review letting us know what you think, for hanging out in the community, or even simply playing the game.

If you are getting any issues, please send them in for us to look at (via discord or mailing bugs@kynseed.com).

Here is today's changelog:

Cʜᴀɴɢᴇʟᴏɢ
🔶 Made Switchwood cycle between the different modes each day (with some repeats for the last days of the season)

❌ Fix for rare crash on sounds where the pitch value goes out of bounds

❌ Fix for greenhouse build close option being disabled if you don't have enough money

❌ Fix for crash at fairweather dream

❌ Fix for rare music crash on loading a level

❌ Fix for sibling getting stuck in watering can animations

❌ Fix for Vale mapstone challenge


🔷Additionᅠᅠ🔶Improvementᅠᅠ❌Fix

Changed files in this update

Windows Kynseed Content Depot 758871
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link