Hello Seedlings!



Thanks to all of you for your support, whether by sending in bugs, for leaving a review letting us know what you think, for hanging out in the community, or even simply playing the game.



If you are getting any issues, please send them in for us to look at (via discord or mailing bugs@kynseed.com).



Here is today's changelog:



Cʜᴀɴɢᴇʟᴏɢ

🔶 Made Switchwood cycle between the different modes each day (with some repeats for the last days of the season)

❌ Fix for rare crash on sounds where the pitch value goes out of bounds

❌ Fix for greenhouse build close option being disabled if you don't have enough money

❌ Fix for crash at fairweather dream

❌ Fix for rare music crash on loading a level

❌ Fix for sibling getting stuck in watering can animations

❌ Fix for Vale mapstone challenge



🔷Additionᅠᅠ🔶Improvementᅠᅠ❌Fix

