 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals PEAK THE FINALS The Bazaar
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 August 2025 Build 19598696 Edited 14 August 2025 – 15:09:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


  • Added a guidebook to the game menu. It contains a map, short stories about Chokon, Super Maaryja and Michiye, as well as character biographies and an explanatory dictionary.
  • Added ambient sounds to all levels.
  • Changed the musical theme for the level with Inne.
  • Removed visual noise in the level with Inne.
  • Fixed bugs and softlocks in the snowball system in the secret ending.
  • Fixed the Sakha and English languages.
  • Fixed volume levels for sounds.
  • Minor graphical changes and animations.
  • Minor fixes throughout the game.


If you have any other ideas on what can be fixed or added, write to me!

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux 64-bit Depot 3753771
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link