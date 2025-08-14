- Added a guidebook to the game menu. It contains a map, short stories about Chokon, Super Maaryja and Michiye, as well as character biographies and an explanatory dictionary.
- Added ambient sounds to all levels.
- Changed the musical theme for the level with Inne.
- Removed visual noise in the level with Inne.
- Fixed bugs and softlocks in the snowball system in the secret ending.
- Fixed the Sakha and English languages.
- Fixed volume levels for sounds.
- Minor graphical changes and animations.
- Minor fixes throughout the game.
If you have any other ideas on what can be fixed or added, write to me!
Changed files in this update