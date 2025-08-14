 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19598684 Edited 14 August 2025 – 15:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Removed the post-purchase refresh of stat conversion buttons in Gem Forge to maintain better balance.
  • Reforging a gem’s shape will no longer revert it to its initial or current form.
  • Fixed an issue where Gem Forge’s stat conversion buttons didn’t restore correctly after restarting the game.
  • Added a label clarifying that tiny stats cannot be converted, helping to avoid confusion.

