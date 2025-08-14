- Removed the post-purchase refresh of stat conversion buttons in Gem Forge to maintain better balance.
- Reforging a gem’s shape will no longer revert it to its initial or current form.
- Fixed an issue where Gem Forge’s stat conversion buttons didn’t restore correctly after restarting the game.
- Added a label clarifying that tiny stats cannot be converted, helping to avoid confusion.
1.0.13 Update
Update notes via Steam Community
