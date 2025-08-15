

Hello everyone!

With the game's launch day upon us, we wanted to share some important information about the game and its future. We hope you'll find this interesting, so we invite you to check out the details.

Releasing the game in Early Access gives us the opportunity to keep working on this title and make it the best it can be for you. That's why we'll continue our work over the next few months. We're a small team and we'll gladly take your feedback and suggestions into consideration, so please feel free to reach out to us on Steam or our Discord channel.

For the launch, however, we want to share our current plan for the game's future development. Here’s a rundown of our planned updates:

Improving the Current State of the Game

First and foremost, we want to improve the game's existing mechanics. We know some of them currently affect the flow and convenience of gameplay. These changes will include:

Precise Item Placement: You'll be able to rotate, change the order, and adjust the spacing of items on shelves. This will give you more control, satisfaction, and help you make the best use of your space.

Moving Furniture: You'll be able to move furniture with items already on them without having to take everything off first. This will make decorating your store much faster.

Precise Furniture Placement: You'll be able to perfectly align furniture against walls and other elements, so everything fits just right.

Expanded Store Rating and Leveling System: Customer ratings and stars will have a much bigger impact and will be tied to the leveling and perk systems.

Campaign

Another key addition is the introduction of a campaign and quests to increase immersion and give you a sense of purpose. The campaign mode will consist of certain milestones to achieve and quests to complete. Of course, you can still play at your own pace and set your own goals, but it's good to have options!

However, for the campaign to be challenging and interesting, we first need to introduce some new mechanics related to customers and store management, such as:

Store Inventory: An in-game computer will allow you to check all the items and categories you have in your store or warehouse. It will also let you quickly change prices and adjust profit margins.

Customer Orders: Customers will ask for specific item sets, and completing these sets will give you a better reward.

Perks: We'll be adding perks that provide bonuses and modifiers to make a specific playstyle more effective.

Cosmetic Items

Your store should be a source of satisfaction for you, not just for your customers. We want to give you the best possible options for personalizing your space by expanding existing elements and introducing new ones:

New Furniture and Wall Types

Lighting Customization: You'll be able to buy and edit your store's lighting.

More Patterns and Materials

Computer Customization

Store Decorations

New Mechanics and Tools

The next step will be to add more useful mechanics and tools to the game. We'll continue to work on the city environment and customer behavior. We also plan to introduce new tools and the ability to run promotions and advertisements.

New Items and Categories

Naturally, we'll also be expanding the assortment of items. The store currently features various types of electronics, but other types of items are on the way, such as toys, sports accessories, pet supplies, home decor, and much more.

An Even Bigger Store!

Store expansion is already available, but we don't want to stop there. We want the transition from a small neighborhood shop to an impressive market to be a noticeable and satisfying experience.

Individual changes will be announced on both Steam and our Discord. We'll be sharing details about the first update soon, so get ready!

Discord

TTG Team

