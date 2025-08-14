 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19598628 Edited 14 August 2025 – 14:09:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1. Currency has now been changed to Upgrade Atom, and Life DNA.. Updated pickup visuals, colours, UI, and voice lines

2. Rat menu update, spaced out everything, and divided it into easier to read sections.

Have a nice day 🙂

