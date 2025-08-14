1. Currency has now been changed to Upgrade Atom, and Life DNA.. Updated pickup visuals, colours, UI, and voice lines
2. Rat menu update, spaced out everything, and divided it into easier to read sections.
Have a nice day 🙂
Update 0.63 - Upgrade Atom
