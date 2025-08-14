Hey guys! Exciting news!

- We heard your comments, and we added a webcam mode that can both be used to change the webcam you are using, check its status in the UI, and even activate a screen with gizmos that shows your webcam image, and what the AI can detect in gameplay, perfect for streamers that want to share their reactions with their communities.

- We also fixed the menu buttons to be clickable by keyboard, mouse and even the hands controlled by the AI!



I want to hear more from you and I hope you guys have fun! K'bay!