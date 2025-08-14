 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19598596 Edited 14 August 2025 – 13:59:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey guys! Exciting news!
- We heard your comments, and we added a webcam mode that can both be used to change the webcam you are using, check its status in the UI, and even activate a screen with gizmos that shows your webcam image, and what the AI can detect in gameplay, perfect for streamers that want to share their reactions with their communities.
- We also fixed the menu buttons to be clickable by keyboard, mouse and even the hands controlled by the AI!

I want to hear more from you and I hope you guys have fun! K'bay!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2671762
