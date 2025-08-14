Update 2.1.6 – Windows / Mac

Ukrainian, Turkish, Dutch, and Polish have been newly added.

The quality of existing multilingual translations has been improved.

Dungeon Tracer now officially supports 22 languages: Korean, English, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Thai, French, German, Russian, Vietnamese, Swedish, Spanish (Spain), Spanish (Latin America), Arabic, Italian, Indonesian, Hindi, Portuguese (Brazil), Ukrainian, Turkish, Dutch, and Polish.

If you would like to suggest translation improvements, please visit

https://discord.gg/dungeontracer