14 August 2025 Build 19598524 Edited 14 August 2025 – 13:46:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update 2.1.6 – Windows / Mac

Ukrainian, Turkish, Dutch, and Polish have been newly added.

The quality of existing multilingual translations has been improved.

Dungeon Tracer now officially supports 22 languages: Korean, English, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Thai, French, German, Russian, Vietnamese, Swedish, Spanish (Spain), Spanish (Latin America), Arabic, Italian, Indonesian, Hindi, Portuguese (Brazil), Ukrainian, Turkish, Dutch, and Polish.

If you would like to suggest translation improvements, please visit

https://discord.gg/dungeontracer

Changed files in this update

