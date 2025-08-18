Zundamon Castle Beta Version Update Announcement
[New Features & Specification Changes]
- Added a feature that selects all soldiers deployed inside a building by pressing the F key while the building is selected.
- Added a feature that gathers nearby soldiers to the current location by pressing the G key.
- Added buttons to the bottom-right corner of the screen to limit the unit types selected with the F and G keys (can also be toggled with the V key).
- The late-game challenges in hard mode was easier than regular raids, so its difficulty has been slightly increased to prevent it from becoming an anticlimactic challenge.
- Based on multiple gameplay screenshots, it seemed that food supply was overly abundant after acquiring rice paddies, so their efficiency has been slightly nerfed (partially reverting a previous buff where workers began consuming food).
- Changed the mechanics so that if water and food are not supplied during turns without combat, soldiers will now collapse on the spot.
[Bug Fixes]
- Fixed a bug where "Porcelain" could be produced in the Multi-chamber climbing Kiln even without unlocking the required technology.
Changed files in this update