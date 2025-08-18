 Skip to content
18 August 2025 Build 19598474 Edited 18 August 2025 – 14:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Zundamon Castle Beta Version Update Announcement

[New Features & Specification Changes]

  1. Added a feature that selects all soldiers deployed inside a building by pressing the F key while the building is selected.
  2. Added a feature that gathers nearby soldiers to the current location by pressing the G key.
  3. Added buttons to the bottom-right corner of the screen to limit the unit types selected with the F and G keys (can also be toggled with the V key).
  4. The late-game challenges in hard mode was easier than regular raids, so its difficulty has been slightly increased to prevent it from becoming an anticlimactic challenge.
  5. Based on multiple gameplay screenshots, it seemed that food supply was overly abundant after acquiring rice paddies, so their efficiency has been slightly nerfed (partially reverting a previous buff where workers began consuming food).
  6. Changed the mechanics so that if water and food are not supplied during turns without combat, soldiers will now collapse on the spot.


[Bug Fixes]

  1. Fixed a bug where "Porcelain" could be produced in the Multi-chamber climbing Kiln even without unlocking the required technology.

Changed files in this update

