14 August 2025 Build 19598442 Edited 14 August 2025 – 15:06:31 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


🚗 NEW VEHICLES

Added 3 new vehicles with different properties and handling:
  • Rally Car: Excels on dirt with 4WD for better drift control, decent on other surfaces
  • Snowmobile: Dominates on ice but struggles on asphalt
  • Truck: A heavy vehicle that is slow to turn and hard to stop
  • More info about vehicles is available on the wiki


🏆 CAMPAIGN IMPROVEMENTS

  • Network Updates: Updated default networks (Rhino, Cheetah, Polar, Turtle) with new vehicle assignments
  • Challenge Updates: Rebalanced some challenges for new vehicle speeds. Further rebalancing and more B-series tracks are coming soon


📚 NEW WIKI GUIDE

  • Training Strategies: New wiki guide with four distinct strategies for evolving your AI:
    • Starter Strategy: A simple approach for easy tracks, ideal for beginners
    • Selective Breeder: Manually select promising cars to guide evolution
    • Improved Starter: An advanced strategy for better performance on harder tracks
    • Endurance Trainer: A long-term method for steady improvement on difficult tracks



🎨 VISUAL & 🎵 AUDIO IMPROVEMENTS

  • Vehicle Icons: Displayed in selection menus and leaderboards now with color
  • Engine Sounds: Added custom engine sounds for each new vehicle
  • Collision Effects: Improved collision sound and particle effects

