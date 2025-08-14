🚗 NEW VEHICLES
Added 3 new vehicles with different properties and handling:
- Rally Car: Excels on dirt with 4WD for better drift control, decent on other surfaces
- Snowmobile: Dominates on ice but struggles on asphalt
- Truck: A heavy vehicle that is slow to turn and hard to stop
- More info about vehicles is available on the wiki
🏆 CAMPAIGN IMPROVEMENTS
- Network Updates: Updated default networks (Rhino, Cheetah, Polar, Turtle) with new vehicle assignments
- Challenge Updates: Rebalanced some challenges for new vehicle speeds. Further rebalancing and more B-series tracks are coming soon
📚 NEW WIKI GUIDE
- Training Strategies: New wiki guide with four distinct strategies for evolving your AI:
- Starter Strategy: A simple approach for easy tracks, ideal for beginners
- Selective Breeder: Manually select promising cars to guide evolution
- Improved Starter: An advanced strategy for better performance on harder tracks
- Endurance Trainer: A long-term method for steady improvement on difficult tracks
🎨 VISUAL & 🎵 AUDIO IMPROVEMENTS
- Vehicle Icons: Displayed in selection menus and leaderboards now with color
- Engine Sounds: Added custom engine sounds for each new vehicle
- Collision Effects: Improved collision sound and particle effects
Changed files in this update