#WORLD
- Redone the Northern Wasteland and Frostland. (You want to create a new world or Embark into one to apply this.)
#STSTEM
- Active Perk UI has been improved.
- Improved NPC Speech Bubbles. As they are going to get the AI Behaviors, this feature will be extensively used for NPCs to communicate between you and themselves.
#GAMEPLAY
- Walking on spider web slows you. Throw at enemies to slow them as well!
- Tamed spiders, baby spiders, and huge spiders will occasionally drop spider webs.
- Spider Webs spawn randomly inside mines.
- Cactus, Sandy Bones, and Dead Bush spawn in desert.
- Perks [Reflect Damage], [Fear], [Titan], [Energy Burst] are now assigned to G key instead of R.
#BALANCE
- Increased the chance for Jump action from 30% + agility + dodge to 50% + agility + dodge.
- Nerfed energy consumption of Perk [Charge] from 1/1/1/1/1 to 3/3/3/2/2.
- Nerfed Perk [Life Steal]'s value from 5/10/15/20/25 to 3/6/9/12/15.
#BUGFIX
- Fixed bug scrolling up for previous task didn't work properly with objects with multiple actions (i.e. Soil).
- Fixed bug NPCs, Animals, and Monsters prioritizing road tiles too much, messing up their pathfinding.
- Fixed bug you cannot open colored chests.
- Fixed bug you can catch Fairy Fish too often.
- Fixed bug where hours played was incorrectly set from new game.
- Fixed bug where deconstructing an item broke the floor tile first.
Changed files in this update