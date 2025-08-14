 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19598418 Edited 14 August 2025 – 13:39:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community





#WORLD

  • Redone the Northern Wasteland and Frostland. (You want to create a new world or Embark into one to apply this.)


#STSTEM

  • Active Perk UI has been improved.
  • Improved NPC Speech Bubbles. As they are going to get the AI Behaviors, this feature will be extensively used for NPCs to communicate between you and themselves.


#GAMEPLAY

  • Walking on spider web slows you. Throw at enemies to slow them as well!
  • Tamed spiders, baby spiders, and huge spiders will occasionally drop spider webs.
  • Spider Webs spawn randomly inside mines.
  • Cactus, Sandy Bones, and Dead Bush spawn in desert.
  • Perks [Reflect Damage], [Fear], [Titan], [Energy Burst] are now assigned to G key instead of R.


#BALANCE

  • Increased the chance for Jump action from 30% + agility + dodge to 50% + agility + dodge.
  • Nerfed energy consumption of Perk [Charge] from 1/1/1/1/1 to 3/3/3/2/2.
  • Nerfed Perk [Life Steal]'s value from 5/10/15/20/25 to 3/6/9/12/15.


#BUGFIX

  • Fixed bug scrolling up for previous task didn't work properly with objects with multiple actions (i.e. Soil).
  • Fixed bug NPCs, Animals, and Monsters prioritizing road tiles too much, messing up their pathfinding.
  • Fixed bug you cannot open colored chests.
  • Fixed bug you can catch Fairy Fish too often.
  • Fixed bug where hours played was incorrectly set from new game.
  • Fixed bug where deconstructing an item broke the floor tile first.

