"Sunshine Story" is Finally Here!

Dear players, thank you for your patience! The gates of the Sunshine Islands will soon open to everyone. We look forward to meeting you! ^u^

\[To All Players: Heartfelt Thanks and Commitment]

You can share feedback on all official platforms (Discord, QQ groups, official website \[in preparation...]). We will carefully review every message and regularly summarize feedback for you.

We extend our deepest gratitude to everyone who has supported Sunshine Story! Every word of encouragement and every valuable critique guides our efforts.

We know the game still has room for improvement. August 15 is not the end—it’s a new beginning!

\[We promise]

Continuously optimize the game experience and resolve issues.

Keep updating with exciting new features, gameplay, and content!

\[Sneak Peek! Upcoming Features]

To fuel your excitement for the Sunshine Islands’ future, we’re thrilled to share two new features in development! They aim to make island exploration more convenient and delightful:

Roam Freely! New "Island Vehicle System"!

Navigate your personalized small boat and freely traverse the scattered azure waters between the Sunshine Islands!

Customizable minecart rails will deliver roller coaster-like thrilling high-speed smooth rides – the ultimate solution for planning efficient routes!

Surprises Await! "Random Treasure Chests"!

Exploring just got more fun! Mysterious randomly spawning chests will appear across the islands—in forests, beaches, and even volcano summits!

These fun and practical features are just the beginning! We’re committed to growing the Sunshine Islands’ world. Stay tuned!

Let's embark together on this pastoral adventure filled with limitless possibilities!