In recent days, the author has greatly optimized and upgraded the protagonist's sports mode in the game "Dragon Road". As a treasure game based on open world infinite exploration, survival production foundation, construction and defense, and soul RPG battles, the author has always insisted on and updated it. The following optimization contents have been completed for the game "Dragon Road":

1. Adjust the motion mode of the game protagonist: Modify the original player protagonist to always face the direction of the controller in real time. Now, the protagonist will only face the direction of the controller when in motion, and will not turn without reason when not in motion;

2. The main screen of the game has removed the simple practice of enabling aiming and aiming signals for all functions, and also corrected the awkward situation of aiming and aiming signals reaching the heel reported by players. Now switch to using the right mouse button to activate the aiming display signal, and releasing the right mouse button to disable the aiming signal. Also, the aiming accuracy for player attacks, horseback attacks, and flying attacks is magnified by 1, 2, and 3 times the radius, respectively. The radius of the collision body of the weapon is correspondingly enlarged by 1, 2, and 5 times (the radius is enlarged by 5 times because it is difficult to aim when attacking in flight);

3. Optimize the stone thatch throwing and bow and arrow shooting aiming module, adjust it to right-click to start zooming in and aiming, and click the left mouse button to throw the stone thatch or launch the bow and arrow while holding down the right-click to aim. Not holding down the right button and clicking the left button will result in aimless and extensive throwing of stone grass or shooting of bows and arrows;

4. Development view operation locking module: There are three locking modes: unlocked, semi locked, and fully locked. Semi locked locks the up and down moving view, while looking up or down locks the up and down, left and right rotating view. The system defaults to unlocked mode, while semi locked and fully locked views can save 40-60% of resources, meeting the requirements for low configuration independent graphics cards and SteamDeck usage;

5. Fixed a bug in saving game operation function key settings, where players reported that saving the original function key settings and waiting for the game to restart would result in the loss of setting parameters. Now optimized to include the saved settings parameters in the SaveGame local save, which is not only currently effective, but also effective when re entering after game restart. It supports cloud saving and is also effective in remote locations;

6. After optimizing the rotation of players' bones in 8 directions, it supports 360 degree all-round throwing and firing. Currently, Stone Spear, Steel Spear, 5 major categories of bows and arrows, and 5 major categories of spells all support 360 degree defense with no dead angles for long-range attacks;

7. Fix several other minor bugs;