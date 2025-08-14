

Just a small change with this version, mainly regarding the Prism Orb weapon.



Previously it would rebound off bosses as if it had struck a regular enemy or wall, which could cause two problems that made it less than idea for general gameplay:



1) It could get "stuck" inside bosses if they teleported or entered the stage into an Orb. The Orb would then repeatedly deal damage, quickly dealing far more damage than intended in some circumstances.



2) If it rebounded off a boss and was sent careening around the screen, another Orb was unable to be fired by the player until the first one found a way to disappear, making it difficult to use effectively against the single-target boss enemies outside of the situations where it was getting stuck inside them.



As a result, the following changes have been made:



Prism Orbs no longer bounce off boss enemies, instantly dealing their damage and disappearing when striking them.

The Prism Orb weapon will then instantly begin recharging for another shot after striking the boss.



It is hoped that this change will make the player a more active part of the fight and less liable to be at the whims of complete random chance when using the Prism Orb weapon.



This change may be reverted or altered if it ends up being less fun than the original behaviour, of course!



Thank you, everyone, for enjoying DAR!