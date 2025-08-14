 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals The Bazaar PEAK THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 August 2025 Build 19598346 Edited 14 August 2025 – 16:33:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added a new player upgrade: "Farther Dash", which increases dash distance.
  • Fixed an issue where in some cases "Shadow" type enemies would never spawn in a level.
  • Improved the balance of level rewards and difficulty.
  • Improved the game over interface.
  • Fixed some level generation errors.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3353901
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link