- Added a new player upgrade: "Farther Dash", which increases dash distance.
- Fixed an issue where in some cases "Shadow" type enemies would never spawn in a level.
- Improved the balance of level rewards and difficulty.
- Improved the game over interface.
- Fixed some level generation errors.
Update Notes Aug 14
