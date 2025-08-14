So! Here’s the latest news from the fields—or rather, from the labyrinths. We’re almost done with the game and preparing for the full release on September 2nd! But you can start the adventure today in the free demo.

During a fierce storm, Zeyn loses his sister Shanti. She has been captured and locked in a dungeon on the island by Lord Ambermaze. Will you be able to save her?

Together with Zeyn, you will explore the first labyrinths, face dangerous enemies, make new friends, gain their support in the fight against the main villain, and of course, upgrade your abilities to survive the ultimate battle.

In the demo, you’ll find:

Tutorial and the first biome of the game.

6 enemies and one mighty boss.

Upgrades and new abilities for your hero.

Numerous rooms with secrets and hidden treasures.

Challenge rooms with puzzles: sliding puzzles, shell games, Sokoban — solve them to earn enhanced rewards.

And even fishing!

Bonus for demo players: your saves will transfer to the full game. After purchasing the game on September 2nd, you can simply continue your adventure from where you left off.

Support us right now:

Play the demo

Add Lord Ambermaze to your wishlist

Share the game with friends and get ready for the final battle!





With love,

The Lord Ambermaze Team



