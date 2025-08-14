Hello, Overlords!
The Lupercalia event is now live – a celebration of passion, wilderness, and untamed desire!
Dive into thrilling new content, fierce battles, and seductive rewards:
⚔ Reworked Event Feature: Mini-boss Encounters
Prepare for the savage and alluring Dryad – our brand-new mini-boss!
Ambush Mechanic: Fight event battles to increase your chances of triggering her wild attack. She may strike anywhere, anytime on the event map!
24-Hour Challenge: Once she appears, you have one day to defeat her and claim exclusive rewards.
After your first encounter, you can challenge her again via the Mini-boss screen.
Her strength scales with your team’s power!
Meet Tzarina 🌸
Blessed by the spirits of the wild, Tzarina wields nature’s raw magic with savage grace. Her untamed beauty mesmerizes foes, but behind that fierce exterior lies a longing for someone who can match her wild spirit.
Unlock Her Scene: Legendary rarity required!
How to Get Her:
First half of event: Summon via Event Battle Girls banner or get her in the Battle Pass.
Second half: Removed from summons but added to the main shop at Legendary rarity!
Event Highlights: ✨
3 exclusive sex scenes
2 new battle girls (one each month)
2 themed skin sets (8 total)
Mini-boss battles (face Dryad’s wrath & claim her rewards!)
The wild calls… will you answer? 🌲
