Hello, Overlords!

The Lupercalia event is now live – a celebration of passion, wilderness, and untamed desire!

Dive into thrilling new content, fierce battles, and seductive rewards:

⚔ Reworked Event Feature: Mini-boss Encounters

Prepare for the savage and alluring Dryad – our brand-new mini-boss!

Ambush Mechanic: Fight event battles to increase your chances of triggering her wild attack. She may strike anywhere, anytime on the event map!

24-Hour Challenge: Once she appears, you have one day to defeat her and claim exclusive rewards.

After your first encounter, you can challenge her again via the Mini-boss screen.

Her strength scales with your team’s power!

Meet Tzarina 🌸

Blessed by the spirits of the wild, Tzarina wields nature’s raw magic with savage grace. Her untamed beauty mesmerizes foes, but behind that fierce exterior lies a longing for someone who can match her wild spirit.

Unlock Her Scene: Legendary rarity required!

How to Get Her:

First half of event: Summon via Event Battle Girls banner or get her in the Battle Pass.

Second half: Removed from summons but added to the main shop at Legendary rarity!

Event Highlights: ✨

3 exclusive sex scenes

2 new battle girls (one each month)

2 themed skin sets (8 total)

Mini-boss battles (face Dryad’s wrath & claim her rewards!)

The wild calls… will you answer? 🌲