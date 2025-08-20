RELEASE NOTES Sim Update 3 - Release - 1.5.27.0
If you are playing on PC, outdated packages in your community folder may have an unexpected impact on the title’s performance and behavior.
If you suffer from stability issues or long loading times, move your community package(s) to another folder before relaunching the title.
New Content and Features
Added filters in controls settings menu
Added loading spinner when aircraft are loading
Do not display Helipad/port markers when flying a plane
Reworked character / fauna / airport graphic settings for more coherence between platforms
Added ForceFlare parameter to LightAttributes section of FX files
Added fade in on images for Marketplace item, Profile, Briefing, Activities, HQ, Home, Career, Challenges, Controls, Install, Red Bull
It is now possible to click and drag on all the sliders of the game
Click here to continue reading the Sim Update 3 Release Notes!
Changed files in this update