RELEASE NOTES Sim Update 3 - Release - 1.5.27.0

If you are playing on PC, outdated packages in your community folder may have an unexpected impact on the title’s performance and behavior.



If you suffer from stability issues or long loading times, move your community package(s) to another folder before relaunching the title.



New Content and Features

Added filters in controls settings menu

Added loading spinner when aircraft are loading

Do not display Helipad/port markers when flying a plane

Reworked character / fauna / airport graphic settings for more coherence between platforms

Added ForceFlare parameter to LightAttributes section of FX files

Added fade in on images for Marketplace item, Profile, Briefing, Activities, HQ, Home, Career, Challenges, Controls, Install, Red Bull

It is now possible to click and drag on all the sliders of the game

