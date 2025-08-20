 Skip to content
Major 20 August 2025 Build 19598004 Edited 20 August 2025 – 16:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

RELEASE NOTES Sim Update 3 - Release - 1.5.27.0

If you are playing on PC, outdated packages in your community folder may have an unexpected impact on the title’s performance and behavior.

If you suffer from stability issues or long loading times, move your community package(s) to another folder before relaunching the title.

New Content and Features

  • Added filters in controls settings menu

  • Added loading spinner when aircraft are loading

  • Do not display Helipad/port markers when flying a plane

  • Reworked character / fauna / airport graphic settings for more coherence between platforms

  • Added ForceFlare parameter to LightAttributes section of FX files

  • Added fade in on images for Marketplace item, Profile, Briefing, Activities, HQ, Home, Career, Challenges, Controls, Install, Red Bull

  • It is now possible to click and drag on all the sliders of the game

Changed files in this update

Depot 2537591
  • Loading history…
