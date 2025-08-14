It's time for a new major version which add a brand new way of playing the game: the Boss Rush mode!





But this version also brings new items and improvements in a attempt to balance things and make shields more useful.



If you like the game and the fact it continuously improves, please consider leaving a review, it will help a lot!



Full changelog below:

Additions:

- New Boss Rush mode

- Add Defensive Burst item

- Add Shield Mastery item

- Add Self-Repairing Shield item

- Add Regen item

Modifications:

- Rework some item rarities

- Scythes now also apply bleeding

- Add a tip to find the Offended Gods boss

- Reduce how often teleport happen with Second-hand Shoes item

- Reduce max frequency of Vampire Bats

- Boost Cursed Sword speed/aiming/firerate

- Critical chance is now maxed out to 100%

- Updated menu and dialogs graphics

- Improve light effect on some objects like signs, barrels or pedestals

Bugfixes:

- Little Wisp was not attracted to lasers

- Enemy projectiles could disappear in some cases

- It was possible to restart a Trial room with the Hourglass item

- Some squirrels were not doing damage to enemies

- Can take Dual Blessing item in Offering room and have immediate effect