It's time for a new major version which add a brand new way of playing the game: the Boss Rush mode!
But this version also brings new items and improvements in a attempt to balance things and make shields more useful.
If you like the game and the fact it continuously improves, please consider leaving a review, it will help a lot!
Full changelog below:
Additions:
- New Boss Rush mode
- Add Defensive Burst item
- Add Shield Mastery item
- Add Self-Repairing Shield item
- Add Regen item
Modifications:
- Rework some item rarities
- Scythes now also apply bleeding
- Add a tip to find the Offended Gods boss
- Reduce how often teleport happen with Second-hand Shoes item
- Reduce max frequency of Vampire Bats
- Boost Cursed Sword speed/aiming/firerate
- Critical chance is now maxed out to 100%
- Updated menu and dialogs graphics
- Improve light effect on some objects like signs, barrels or pedestals
Bugfixes:
- Little Wisp was not attracted to lasers
- Enemy projectiles could disappear in some cases
- It was possible to restart a Trial room with the Hourglass item
- Some squirrels were not doing damage to enemies
- Can take Dual Blessing item in Offering room and have immediate effect
Changed files in this update