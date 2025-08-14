 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals PEAK THE FINALS The Bazaar
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 August 2025 Build 19597954 Edited 14 August 2025 – 14:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This patch can be summed up as a QoL and balancing one.

Gameplay

  • Fixed dead players absorbing attacks and causing hitstops

Game Modes

Touchdown:

  • Fixed certain game mode events such as ball pick ups still happening after match ends

Deathmatch:

  • Increased player limit from 6 to 8

  • Made players spawn away from every other player as much as possible (still random between the 3-9 furthest spots)

Weapons

Heavy Machine Gun (Item: Wildfire)

  • Added internal mode tracking to prevent having to reawaken if you get interrupted while holding RMB (experimental)

  • Normal bullet damage reduced to 7 from 8

  • Awakened bullet damage reduced to 5 from 6

  • Awakened flux consumption speed increased to 20/s from 15/s

  • Awakened bullet push now starts at 0% up until 3 meters, goes up to 100% at 10 meters and starts to go down again at 20 meters until it reaches 0% at 100 meters

Normalized curve for reference, 1.0 on Y axis is 100% and X axis covers 100 meters

Rifle Cannon (Item: Helios)

  • Zoom in and out can now happen while in jump and falling states

Swordgun (Item: Scorpio)

  • Reduced hitstop range to make attackers get closer to their enemies

Maps

Service Point:

  • Fixed a few visual problems such as gaps

  • Lowered the map barrier that poked through the floor

Client

  • Added a start button at the bottom (Temporary, intended system for future is a “ready up” one)

  • Now you have to hold RMB to rotate the camera around in waiting mode

Changed files in this update

Depot 1885381
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link