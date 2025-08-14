This patch can be summed up as a QoL and balancing one.
Gameplay
Fixed dead players absorbing attacks and causing hitstops
Game Modes
Touchdown:
Fixed certain game mode events such as ball pick ups still happening after match ends
Deathmatch:
Increased player limit from 6 to 8
Made players spawn away from every other player as much as possible (still random between the 3-9 furthest spots)
Weapons
Heavy Machine Gun (Item: Wildfire)
Added internal mode tracking to prevent having to reawaken if you get interrupted while holding RMB (experimental)
Normal bullet damage reduced to 7 from 8
Awakened bullet damage reduced to 5 from 6
Awakened flux consumption speed increased to 20/s from 15/s
Awakened bullet push now starts at 0% up until 3 meters, goes up to 100% at 10 meters and starts to go down again at 20 meters until it reaches 0% at 100 meters
Normalized curve for reference, 1.0 on Y axis is 100% and X axis covers 100 meters
Rifle Cannon (Item: Helios)
Zoom in and out can now happen while in jump and falling states
Swordgun (Item: Scorpio)
Reduced hitstop range to make attackers get closer to their enemies
Maps
Service Point:
Fixed a few visual problems such as gaps
Lowered the map barrier that poked through the floor
Client
Added a start button at the bottom (Temporary, intended system for future is a “ready up” one)
Now you have to hold RMB to rotate the camera around in waiting mode
