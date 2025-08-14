Welcome, Lords!

Update 0.11.0 has just been released, and I won’t hide it, this is one of the biggest updates I’ve ever made. In the new version, you’ll find, among other things, two new missions, two new combat units, a refreshed user interface, and many other changes and additions.

Refreshed UI

Many interface elements have been changed to give it a consistent look and improve readability.

New units

Two new units have been added to the game - the Warrior and the Crossbowman. They can be recruited in the Barracks, but only after unlocking the appropriate research in the Forge. To unlock the Warrior, the "Axe" research is required, while unlocking the Crossbowman requires the "Crossbow" research.

Warrior – a powerful and durable melee unit. Occasionally, it performs a strong axe swing, dealing area damage that can hit two units at once.

Crossbowman – a versatile unit that fights both at range and in close combat. Its arrow can pierce through the first enemy and hit another target behind it.

New missions

Mission 9 added

Mission 10 added

Potion crafting

The potion crafting process has been changed: now, you only need to collect 5 brown or 5 red mushrooms for the potion to start crafting automatically. The process takes 1 minute, after which the potion is immediately ready to use.

Tutorial

All tutorial videos have been updated, and additional information has been added to the tutorial.

A new tutorial section was added in the first mission, explaining the function and crafting process of potions.

A new tutorial section was added in the third mission, describing how towers work and the arrow crafting process.

The tutorial is now available in every mission.

Added the option to change the key used to display the tutorial.

Sounds

Modified the sword attack sound for the player.

Changed the axe attack sound for the archer and worker.

Changed the building attack sound for the clubber, infantryman, and archer.

Changed the sound for upgrading.

Changed the sound for spending skill points.

Changed the sound for selecting the mission difficulty level.

Adjusted the volume of some sound effects.

Missions

One of the camps in Mission 2 has been replaced with a higher-level camp.

A new objective has been added to Mission 4.

Mission 4 has been made more challenging on the Hard difficulty level.

New units appear in Missions 6, 7, and 8.

Types of structures have been modified in Missions 7 and 8.

Animations

Modified the pickaxe, hammer, and axe striking animations for the player.

Modified the sword attack animation for the player.

Modified the pickaxe, hammer, and axe striking animations for the worker.

sped up attack animations for infantrymen.

sped up arrow shooting animations for the hunter and archer.

Other changes and additions

Changed the appearance of the Building Reinforcement upgrade icon.

Health bars now appear for damaged buildings when viewing additional information.

Added a window explaining the button used to show extra world information.

The command window now appears smoothly.

The command window initially displays only the "Select Army" option; after selecting a unit, the rest of the commands appear.

Modified particle effects during resource mining with the pickaxe by the player.

Added a new notification that appears after destroying an enemy wave.

Units in combat will now approach farther enemies if they cannot attack closer ones.

Adjusted arrow miss calculation for ranged units — they now shoot more accurately.

Slightly reduced the intensity of the LUT filter (the image is less orange).

Resource icons above units now have a border.

Added a particle effect when a unit’s shield is hit.

The unit production speed bonus is now available after building an additional workshop or using a special action in the workshop.

Added bonus descriptions when hovering over the accelerated unit production and arrow icons.

Improved target detection during sword attacks by the player to prevent hitting the target too early.

Added 2 new camp structure levels featuring the newly added units.

Added 2 new researches in the Forge unlocking access to new units.

Added a Discord button icon in the main menu.

Improved game optimization.

Optimized memory usage after saving or loading the game.

Added several minor changes and improvements.

Gameplay balance

Changed the resources rewarded for destroying selected enemy camps.

Updated the quantity and types of units in certain structures.

Player skill tree:

Stamina II: Stamina regeneration speed +10% => +5%

Stamina III: Stamina regeneration speed +10% => +5%

Stamina IV: Stamina regeneration speed +10% => +5%

Stamina V: Stamina regeneration speed +10% => +5%

Upgrades:

Shield Strength:

Increased shield durability for the player: 30%/60%/110% ⇒ 60%/120%/200%

Units

Footman:

Movement speed: 5.0 => 5.1

Maceman:

Attack speed: 2.0 => 1.9

Worker:

Attack speed: 2.1 => 2.0

Hunter:

Attack speed (bow): 4.0 => 3.8

Arrow accuracy: 3.0 => 4.0

Archer:

Arrow accuracy: 2.5 => 2.8

Fixed bugs

Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented the game from loading.

Fixed a bug where a unit was not removed from the resource extraction bar for a specific resource if it was attacked and killed.

Fixed a bug where potion effects didn’t work after loading the game, occurring only if the effect was active at the time of saving and loading.

Fixed a bug where the player could gain extra stamina regeneration upon death if holding the shield up.

Fixed several bugs related to saving and loading the game.

Improved pathfinding system for units stationed on towers.

Fixed a bug that sometimes occurred when assigning units to a watchtower if they had been removed and then reassigned.

Fixed a bug where the infantryman did not lower the shield after combat ended.

Fixed a bug causing units to sometimes get stuck when frequently switching attack targets.

Fixed a bug where ranged units incorrectly targeted enemies when not facing them.

Fixed a bug where speed bonuses for unit and arrow production (from acceleration actions) did not load after loading a saved game.

Fixed a bug where stamina and health regeneration bonuses from potions in the skill tree were saved permanently and applied in subsequent playthroughs.

Fixed a bug where a worker unit, after receiving a build or repair order, approached the building but did not perform the task.

Fixed a bug with the special action background in the Town Hall not refreshing.

Fixed a bug where the player could not switch to a bow while holding a shield that was regenerating its durability (completely destroyed).

Fixed a bug where a worker sometimes got stuck while building or repairing the Berry Farm building.

Important

Save files from earlier versions may not load or may function improperly.

Demo Version

A demo version has been released, allowing everyone to try the game for free and play through the first two missions.

Join the Discord server

The official Discord server has just been launched, where you can support the development of Dangerous Land and participate in shaping future updates and even projects!

Everyone interested is welcome to join: https://discord.gg/MHNv6PJZvH

What’s next?

Regarding the future development plans for the game, in the next update I plan to complete the survival campaign so I can start working on a new game mode, where players will have more freedom and won’t be limited by time. One of the things I’d also like to add in the next update are Steam achievements that players will be able to earn during gameplay.