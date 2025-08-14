Ossu!

This week’s patch notes are primarily focused on some gameplay improvements based on your feedback coming from after the recent physics update. There are some highly anticipated grip improvements for driving during the rain, as well as additional overall grip balancing on different surfaces and for different weather conditions. We’ve also made a follow up to the gravity changes made in 1.6.0 with some beefy improvements to car collisions.

As we’re gearing up for our next major update, where you will see more improvements and new features, we’re committed to working alongside our community to further polish the JDM experience. Please don’t be hesitant to try today’s changes and get back to us with feedback. Thanks!

Patch Notes

Patch Notes

Gameplay

Made overall collision improvements across the whole game. The collisions should now feel more impactful and the cars should feel as they have more weight to them.



Fixed Subaru Impreza WRX STI’s hood collisions - destructible objects should no longer get stuck in the car’s hood.



Balanced the Handbrake and Clutch behaviour for AWD cars in the game.



Improved how the Handbrake and the Leg Brake behave and react when pushed simultaneously.



Improved the car grip on wet surfaces on all types of available roads in game (including grass).



Improved the car grip on dry gravel and grass surfaces.





System

Added the winning community screenshots as new loading screens in the game. The screenshots are the winning picks from our July Photo mode contest - once again, congrats to the winners!

