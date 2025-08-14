 Skip to content
Major 14 August 2025 Build 19597895 Edited 14 August 2025 – 14:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1- We've added joystick gameplay.

2- We've improved the selection menu with new skins that players can choose from.

3- We've improved some animations.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3401101
