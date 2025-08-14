 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19597844 Edited 14 August 2025 – 23:06:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This update introduces an optional playstyle where you control multiple characters at once:
  • You can switch between your party members and each one has separate stats, inventory, and spells
  • You can recruit party members in the lobby by using the Soulforge
  • You can encounter a "Fellow" in the dungeon who will join you


Other changes and fixes:
  • Outline shader tweaks
  • Changed player height
  • Some UI tweaks
  • Added lava particles
  • Fixed boss portraits not rendering correctly in the lobby
  • Fixed an issue with incorrect controller detection when SteamInput is enabled

