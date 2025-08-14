- You can switch between your party members and each one has separate stats, inventory, and spells
- You can recruit party members in the lobby by using the Soulforge
- You can encounter a "Fellow" in the dungeon who will join you
Other changes and fixes:
- Outline shader tweaks
- Changed player height
- Some UI tweaks
- Added lava particles
- Fixed boss portraits not rendering correctly in the lobby
- Fixed an issue with incorrect controller detection when SteamInput is enabled
Changed files in this update