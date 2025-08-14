Combat Node Save System: Fixed an issue where characters would spawn at incorrect locations when loading saved combat encounters
Card Rewards: Improved robustness of the card reward system and resolved a rare error that could cause reward screens to become unresponsive
Shop Interface: Corrected a graphical error occurring in the shop display
These fixes improve save file reliability and overall user experience during reward collection and shop interactions.
August 14th, 2025 - Patch Notes
