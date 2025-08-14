 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19597758
Update notes via Steam Community
Combat Node Save System: Fixed an issue where characters would spawn at incorrect locations when loading saved combat encounters
Card Rewards: Improved robustness of the card reward system and resolved a rare error that could cause reward screens to become unresponsive
Shop Interface: Corrected a graphical error occurring in the shop display



These fixes improve save file reliability and overall user experience during reward collection and shop interactions.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2340511
