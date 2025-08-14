 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals The Bazaar PEAK THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 August 2025 Build 19597727 Edited 14 August 2025 – 16:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1.5.3.2

-----------------------

- Better load/save management when you don't own The Brawl Bar but have saves from it (and vice-versa for standalone versions).

- Added security backups of progress.

Changed files in this update

Windows Brok Windows Depot 949481
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link