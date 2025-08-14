🛠 Patch Notes:
- Added a preview of parts being repaired in the parts repair machine, without the need to open the UI.
- Added a slider to set the target repair percentage for the machine.
- Fixed a bug where parts disappeared from the warehouse before the worker started the job.
- Added improvements to the save menu.
In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2404880/discussions/0/604157805816993720/
Changed files in this update