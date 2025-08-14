 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19597682 Edited 14 August 2025 – 13:46:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🛠 Patch Notes:

  • Added a preview of parts being repaired in the parts repair machine, without the need to open the UI.
  • Added a slider to set the target repair percentage for the machine.
  • Fixed a bug where parts disappeared from the warehouse before the worker started the job.
  • Added improvements to the save menu.






In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2404880/discussions/0/604157805816993720/

Changed files in this update

