- Final boss: Updated some animations of the final boss to be less shitty.
- Final boss: Removed the projectile attack from the final boss as it was activating up close and was essentially unblockable, ruining the flow of the fight.
- Final boss: Added additional particles for the final boss.
- Final boss: Derandomized attack patterns.
- Final boss: Adjusted the balance so the final boss only spawns 2 clones total for each phase to make it less annoying to deal with. To compensate, the clone health has been raised by a bit.
- Fixed the mission complete trigger in Huntress's mission as for some reason it refused to activate when expected.
- Fixed an issue where the last picked difficulty and its effects would get carried over into the modes it was not intended for. (Stuff like 3 heart system being carried over into Huntress's mission/new world, etc.)
- Fixed an issue where picking total result on the gamepad would not pick the correct button to focus on, causing it to be unusable on the gamepad, and forcing you to pick a button with the mouse in order to get the controls back.
- Adjusted the way the final score is stored for total result, now using level id instead of next level - 1. (I don't remember why I did that way in the first place. Should probably resolve the issue of it not saving into the right slot. Probably.)
Thanks for the reports, if there are any other issues let me know.
Known issues -
You can check them below, you can also check what is being worked on/what's on the todo list.
https://trello.com/b/suviZn7g/known-issues-and-bug-tracking
If you find any other issues or have some feedback, please report them to me either on Steam Forum, E-mail (game.manager.hnd@gmail.com), or on the stinky Discord server.
For Discord, it may take time to approve new people due to someone having to sleep.
https://discord.gg/2ZyurUSbeE
Patch v1.130 (Main)
