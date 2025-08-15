Greetings wizardfolk,
This is the Shop Update, because we added... well, a shop! Between each combat encounter, in addition to getting a card reward, you will get a chance to buy something at the shopkeeper's nook. He sells cards and healing potions for now, but his inventory will expand over future updates.
List of changes:
🧙♂️ The wizard now shouts his incantations! Bibidi Bibidi!
🔊 Sound effects and ambience.
🃏 Improved card art.
💰 Introduced a shop! Visit a little guy to buy cards or potions.
👖 Many UX improvements, including:
• Better button UX to prevent accidentally ending your turn.
• Card art greys out for effects that aren’t used.
• Improved HUD style and readability.
🌲 Evergreen improvements like rebalancing & bug fixes.
Any kind of feedback is welcome, but we're particularly interested in your shopping experience. Feel free to join the Bibidi Discord to share your feedback or wax poetic about wizards.
Happy casting!
- Daan
