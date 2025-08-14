Version 0.20.0
Fixes the bug that cosmetic items were not loaded at the start of the round.
Updates player name tags to scale them over distance.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Fixes the bug that cosmetic items were not loaded at the start of the round.
Updates player name tags to scale them over distance.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update