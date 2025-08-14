 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Definitive Edition Marvel Rivals The Bazaar
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 August 2025 Build 19597466 Edited 14 August 2025 – 20:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 0.20.0

  • Fixes the bug that cosmetic items were not loaded at the start of the round.

  • Updates player name tags to scale them over distance.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2986341
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link