14 August 2025
Hey everyone! After a longer-than-expected break, we’re excited to bring you a new update. We want to start by apologizing for the long silence. Over the past months, we had to step away from development due to some personal circumstances, but we’re back and fully committed to Capslock and it’s full release. Thank you so much for your patience and continued support – it means a lot to us. We’re looking forward to building more great boards with you!

 

Now for the fun stuff - this update includes new keys, skins and symbols, alongside some bug fixes and game improvements, as detailed below:

 

DEVELOPMENT

  • Typing challenge bug fixes & improvements

  • Graphic settings improvements

  • UI animations & improvements

  • In-game weather system, including cozy lofi rain vibes!

  • Improved cursors

  • General bug fixes

CONTENT

  • Digital Skin

  • Fruit Skins

  • Crystal Key

  • Gemstone Key

  • Chess Set Keys

  • Pixel video game symbol set

  • Fruit stickers & symbols

Thanks again for your patience and support—it truly means the world to us. We’re excited to keep building Capslock into the cozy keyboard dream game. We can’t wait to share more with you soon!

With love,

Sticky Platypus

