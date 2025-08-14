Current Version
v2025.8.14
- OK1-多分辨率适配问题
- OK2-修道院祈祷不再产出虔诚，信仰作为修道院祈祷的数据，用以与上帝交互
- OK3-添加几个事件
- OK4-修复封臣的封臣的封臣作为继承人继承王位后导致麾下领主出问题
- OK5-修复授勋因代码还原导致的失效问题
- OK1 - Issue with multi - resolution adaptation
- OK2 - Monastery prayers no longer produce piety; faith serves as the data for monastery prayers and is used to interact with God
- OK3 - Add several events
- OK4 - Fix the problem where vassals' vassals' vassals, after inheriting the throne as heirs, cause issues with their subordinate lords
- OK5 - Fix the invalidation issue of knighthood conferral caused by code rollback
Changed files in this update