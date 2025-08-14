 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19597133 Edited 14 August 2025 – 13:26:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Current Version
v2025.8.14

  • OK1-多分辨率适配问题
  • OK2-修道院祈祷不再产出虔诚，信仰作为修道院祈祷的数据，用以与上帝交互
  • OK3-添加几个事件
  • OK4-修复封臣的封臣的封臣作为继承人继承王位后导致麾下领主出问题
  • OK5-修复授勋因代码还原导致的失效问题


v2025.8.14

  • OK1 - Issue with multi - resolution adaptation
  • OK2 - Monastery prayers no longer produce piety; faith serves as the data for monastery prayers and is used to interact with God
  • OK3 - Add several events
  • OK4 - Fix the problem where vassals' vassals' vassals, after inheriting the throne as heirs, cause issues with their subordinate lords
  • OK5 - Fix the invalidation issue of knighthood conferral caused by code rollback

