Full update notes can be found here.

Update 6.27 should be available on Friday, August 15, between 08:00 UTC and 12:00 UTC. A forced update will follow earliest on Saturday, August 16, at 02:00 UTC.

New Hero: The Croat

The Croat gains a new Skill: forces 1 target enemy within 8 tiles to enter Survival Game for 2 turns. Cooldown: 3 turns.

Survival Game:

Enemies in Survival Game take +1% damage.

Movement range –2.

During the Survival Game , when attacking enemies with negative status, each negative status increases damage by 2%.

Ends when the target dies or the duration expires. Survival Game is a negative status that cannot be dodged, resisted, or purified.

At Level 7: If the target dies during Survival Game, The Croat restores 50% HP.

At Level 8: When Survival Game ends, the target is Stunned for 1 turn.

At Level 9: During Survival Game, the target’s Luck is reduced by 150%, and their allies within 3 tiles have their Luck reduced by 50%.

At Level 10: While Survival Game is active, The Croat cannot be killed or put into struggle; instead, he retains 10% HP (max 3 times per activation).

As a Leader: All team members gain the HP restoration bonus from Survival Game.

Skill: This is an active skill that can be used during combat.

Select a character with Skill, and you’ll see a new command button appear to the right of their portrait.

If the character has a Support, the new button will show up above the support unit instead.

Bug Fixes

