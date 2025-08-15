Full update notes can be found here.
Update 6.27 should be available on Friday, August 15, between 08:00 UTC and 12:00 UTC. A forced update will follow earliest on Saturday, August 16, at 02:00 UTC.
New Hero: The Croat
The Croat gains a new Skill: forces 1 target enemy within 8 tiles to enter Survival Game for 2 turns. Cooldown: 3 turns.
Survival Game:
Enemies in Survival Game take +1% damage.
Movement range –2.
During the Survival Game, when attacking enemies with negative status, each negative status increases damage by 2%.
Ends when the target dies or the duration expires. Survival Game is a negative status that cannot be dodged, resisted, or purified.
At Level 7: If the target dies during Survival Game, The Croat restores 50% HP.
At Level 8: When Survival Game ends, the target is Stunned for 1 turn.
At Level 9: During Survival Game, the target’s Luck is reduced by 150%, and their allies within 3 tiles have their Luck reduced by 50%.
At Level 10: While Survival Game is active, The Croat cannot be killed or put into struggle; instead, he retains 10% HP (max 3 times per activation).
As a Leader: All team members gain the HP restoration bonus from Survival Game.
Skill: This is an active skill that can be used during combat.
Select a character with Skill, and you’ll see a new command button appear to the right of their portrait.
If the character has a Support, the new button will show up above the support unit instead.
Bug Fixes
Update 6.27
Fixed an issue where the Multishot Launcher and Blazeguard did not get charge points when attacking perforated walkers.
Resolved a bug where dealing more than 2.1 billion damage to a human enemy or walker caused them to restore HP instead.
