 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals PEAK THE FINALS The Bazaar
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 August 2025 Build 19597042 Edited 14 August 2025 – 12:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixes

- Fixed vehicle collision detection issue.
- Fixed vehicle issue if it's restarted or moved to depot while it's blocked by other traffic.
- Few improvements to road traffic light system and vehicle detection.
- Fixed road terminal station radius preview.
- Fixed local passenger production if there is only 1 city on a map or city grows.
- Added option to Force Sell cargo waiting in station, if it is accepted by any nearby industry.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2614551
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link