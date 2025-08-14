Fixes
- Fixed vehicle collision detection issue.
- Fixed vehicle issue if it's restarted or moved to depot while it's blocked by other traffic.
- Few improvements to road traffic light system and vehicle detection.
- Fixed road terminal station radius preview.
- Fixed local passenger production if there is only 1 city on a map or city grows.
- Added option to Force Sell cargo waiting in station, if it is accepted by any nearby industry.
0.5.4. Fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2614551
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update