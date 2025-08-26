Attention Troopers!

The first major free update of 2025 has officially dropped!

It adds new units to the base game and both DLCs, along with mission improvements across all campaigns. For more details on all the new content, check out our previous news post.

In addition to the new content, we’ve made significant optimizations to improve performance—especially during long sessions and on large maps.

Want to try out the new units? An Update Overview popup is accessible through the ‘Find out mode” button in the main menu and provides a set of featured missions to take them into battle. For an in-depth experience of all the changes, a full playthrough of the campaigns is recommended.





Up next: Territory Mode

There's plenty more on the way: a massive update that focuses on the brand new Territory Mode. We will be announcing a new open beta soon!

For a full overview of future content, check out our updated roadmap below.

Service guarantees citizenship!