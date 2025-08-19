 Skip to content
19 August 2025 Build 19596849 Edited 19 August 2025 – 08:52:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Bugfixes
  • Fixed exception when Scavenging Trading Display was closed with right-click and then opened again
  • Fixed scavenging buildings dumping their rewards in the middle of the village instead of storing them

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1121641
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1121642
  • Loading history…
Windows 32-bit Depot 1121643
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 1121644
  • Loading history…
