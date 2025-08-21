Hi everyone!
The full game just went live!
You can now access the full 5 Acts and all 100+ items.
(As well as the secret ending...)
If you have any feedback or bug reports, please join our Discord server!
Cheers,
DY
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Hi everyone!
The full game just went live!
You can now access the full 5 Acts and all 100+ items.
(As well as the secret ending...)
If you have any feedback or bug reports, please join our Discord server!
Cheers,
DY