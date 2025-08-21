 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19596822 Edited 21 August 2025 – 02:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

The full game just went live!
You can now access the full 5 Acts and all 100+ items.

(As well as the secret ending...)

If you have any feedback or bug reports, please join our Discord server!

Cheers,
DY

