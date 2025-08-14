Added a system to buy X amount of clickers at once(hold shift/ctrl/alt).

Gold mine now gives a global multiplier to gold gained for each lvl

City panel shows the building levels

Changed the text(resource gains) from neon green to dark green

Improved the ascendancy panel a bit with more info

A small rework on the audio manager(hopefully fixes the linux/proton issue)

2 more bag drops early on from quests

When you restart the game you go back to the level you were(no more starting from lvl 1 slime)

Expedition button on the main screen showing time left and clickable to go to the expedition

Hide completed achievements button

In the enemy info, when you look at an enemy you have a new button to go to that enemy level.

Potential fix to having visually 2 different levels of follower equipment, equipped.(only 1 should be active)