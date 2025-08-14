 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19596762 Edited 14 August 2025 – 12:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added a system to buy X amount of clickers at once(hold shift/ctrl/alt).

  • Gold mine now gives a global multiplier to gold gained for each lvl

  • City panel shows the building levels

  • Changed the text(resource gains) from neon green to dark green

  • Improved the ascendancy panel a bit with more info

  • A small rework on the audio manager(hopefully fixes the linux/proton issue)

  • 2 more bag drops early on from quests

  • When you restart the game you go back to the level you were(no more starting from lvl 1 slime)

  • Expedition button on the main screen showing time left and clickable to go to the expedition

  • Hide completed achievements button

  • In the enemy info, when you look at an enemy you have a new button to go to that enemy level.

  • Potential fix to having visually 2 different levels of follower equipment, equipped.(only 1 should be active)

  • Unspent talents button on the main screen that leads you directly to the talents menu

Nerfs:

  • Small nerf to followers/clickers gold cost and dmg

  • Small nerf to ascendancy bonuses

  • Buff to monster hp after level 200.

