14 August 2025 Build 19596717 Edited 14 August 2025 – 12:09:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Major:
1. Complete rework of tutorial.
2. Movement rework.
3. Implemented save slots system.

Minor:
1. Trickster now fires both weapons with left mouse click.
2. Reworked markers.
3. Bug fixes and improvements.

