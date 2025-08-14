Ok guys, you alerted me, and I see the problem, the language system was broken in the last builds, now we have fixed it and it was working fine.

Another thing, we have changed the controls in the Passive skill system and now you will need to move between skills using the WASD or left gamepad stick.

The other thing that we have made is the basic skill of the warrior, now using the mage you can test it, in the next versions we will work with the system of unlock new characters.

Yeah I think is it! Thanks a lot for test our game!