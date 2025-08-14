 Skip to content
Major 14 August 2025 Build 19596468 Edited 14 August 2025 – 12:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Ok guys, you alerted me, and I see the problem, the language system was broken in the last builds, now we have fixed it and it was working fine.

Another thing, we have changed the controls in the Passive skill system and now you will need to move between skills using the WASD or left gamepad stick.

The other thing that we have made is the basic skill of the warrior, now using the mage you can test it, in the next versions we will work with the system of unlock new characters.

Yeah I think is it! Thanks a lot for test our game!

