- Improved the AI of competitors. They now respond better to the use of special items. Specific behavior profiles have also been created: aggressive racers prefer shooting, defensive ones jump more to dodge bullets, and balanced ones stay in between.
- Player positions are now displayed before the race starts, not only after the race begins.
AI Improvements and Pre-Race Position Display
Update notes via Steam Community
