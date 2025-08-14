 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19596393 Edited 14 August 2025 – 11:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Improved the AI of competitors. They now respond better to the use of special items. Specific behavior profiles have also been created: aggressive racers prefer shooting, defensive ones jump more to dodge bullets, and balanced ones stay in between.
- Player positions are now displayed before the race starts, not only after the race begins.

