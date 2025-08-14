 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19596372 Edited 14 August 2025 – 16:52:38 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello survivors,

We want to thank everyone for supporting us and giving feedback. Special thanks to the kind-hearted members of our community on Steam and Discord, and of course to all the players out there enjoying Dreadzone.

This update is another step forward in fixing and improving aspects of the game while adding a little extra. It’s also part of our progress towards the next major update, which will bring more content, expand the map, and add new locations and missions.

🛠️ Patch Notes:

  • Minor UI improvements and tweaks

  • Balancing and tweaking to Animal AI

  • Balancing and tweaking to NPC stats

  • Balancing and tweaking to Animal stats

  • Fixed bug related to certain background systems

  • Fixed minor Virtual Texture rendering bug

  • Improved performance for certain animations

  • Fixed visual bug with the Falcon weapon

  • Fixed bugs related to leaning mechanic

  • Tweaked weapon lean animation

  • Fixed bug where Night Vision Goggles (NVG) couldn’t be repaired

  • Being starving or dehydrated will now cause more damage over time

  • Increased helicopter loot drops

  • Increased world animal spawn rates

  • Major improvement to the lean mechanic

  • Fixed collision issues for certain meshes

  • Added 2 new soundtracks to the game

  • New Animal Added: Anaconda Snake – dangerous and fond of water

This update continues to pave the way towards our next major content update. We’ll share more details and previews soon.

Happy gaming, survivors!
The Dreadzone Team

