Hello survivors,

We want to thank everyone for supporting us and giving feedback. Special thanks to the kind-hearted members of our community on Steam and Discord, and of course to all the players out there enjoying Dreadzone.

This update is another step forward in fixing and improving aspects of the game while adding a little extra. It’s also part of our progress towards the next major update, which will bring more content, expand the map, and add new locations and missions.

🛠️ Patch Notes:

Minor UI improvements and tweaks

Balancing and tweaking to Animal AI

Balancing and tweaking to NPC stats

Balancing and tweaking to Animal stats

Fixed bug related to certain background systems

Fixed minor Virtual Texture rendering bug

Improved performance for certain animations

Fixed visual bug with the Falcon weapon

Fixed bugs related to leaning mechanic

Tweaked weapon lean animation

Fixed bug where Night Vision Goggles (NVG) couldn’t be repaired

Being starving or dehydrated will now cause more damage over time

Increased helicopter loot drops

Increased world animal spawn rates

Major improvement to the lean mechanic

Fixed collision issues for certain meshes

Added 2 new soundtracks to the game

New Animal Added: Anaconda Snake – dangerous and fond of water

This update continues to pave the way towards our next major content update. We’ll share more details and previews soon.

Happy gaming, survivors!

— The Dreadzone Team