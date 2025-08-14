Hello survivors,
We want to thank everyone for supporting us and giving feedback. Special thanks to the kind-hearted members of our community on Steam and Discord, and of course to all the players out there enjoying Dreadzone.
This update is another step forward in fixing and improving aspects of the game while adding a little extra. It’s also part of our progress towards the next major update, which will bring more content, expand the map, and add new locations and missions.
🛠️ Patch Notes:
Minor UI improvements and tweaks
Balancing and tweaking to Animal AI
Balancing and tweaking to NPC stats
Balancing and tweaking to Animal stats
Fixed bug related to certain background systems
Fixed minor Virtual Texture rendering bug
Improved performance for certain animations
Fixed visual bug with the Falcon weapon
Fixed bugs related to leaning mechanic
Tweaked weapon lean animation
Fixed bug where Night Vision Goggles (NVG) couldn’t be repaired
Being starving or dehydrated will now cause more damage over time
Increased helicopter loot drops
Increased world animal spawn rates
Major improvement to the lean mechanic
Fixed collision issues for certain meshes
Added 2 new soundtracks to the game
New Animal Added: Anaconda Snake – dangerous and fond of water
This update continues to pave the way towards our next major content update. We’ll share more details and previews soon.
Happy gaming, survivors!
— The Dreadzone Team
Changed files in this update