■Update
-The new Vanguard Swap Character Sei Shonagon makes her debut!
-New Nyankoropon Added!
-Event Onigashima Summer Music Festival Now Live!
-Nagisa's Hoodie Packs Added!
-Dungeon Boost Campaign 2 Begins!
Please see [8/14/2025 Update Information] for the detail.
250814 Patch Note
