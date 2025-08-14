 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals PEAK THE FINALS The Bazaar
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 August 2025 Build 19596272 Edited 14 August 2025 – 10:59:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
■Update
-The new Vanguard Swap Character Sei Shonagon makes her debut!
-New Nyankoropon Added!
-Event Onigashima Summer Music Festival Now Live!
-Nagisa's Hoodie Packs Added!
-Dungeon Boost Campaign 2 Begins!

Please see [8/14/2025 Update Information] for the detail.

Changed files in this update

Windows OnigiriUS Depot 290471
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link