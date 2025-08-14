 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19596190 Edited 14 August 2025 – 11:19:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1.5.3.1
-----------------------
- Italian translation fixes.
- BRAWL BAR: Fixed multiple issues with survival mode.
- BRAWL BAR: Fixed potential rare crash when player gets suplexed.
- BRAWL BAR: Fixed potential rare crashes when some characters do grabs but the opponent no longer exists.
- BRAWL BAR: Fixed potential rare crashes when Wes prepares shots but the opponent no longer exists.
- BRAWL BAR: Accessibility: Added spoken information on the keyboard key to press to start it.
- BRAWL BAR: Creator mode: Setting spikes floor scale crashed + incorrect label.
- BRAWL BAR: Creator mode: Some enemies were missing in the list for the standalone version.
- BRAWL BAR: Standalone version: The option to switch between detective and boxer outfits was missing.

Changed files in this update

