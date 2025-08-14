1.5.3.1

-----------------------

- Italian translation fixes.

- BRAWL BAR: Fixed multiple issues with survival mode.

- BRAWL BAR: Fixed potential rare crash when player gets suplexed.

- BRAWL BAR: Fixed potential rare crashes when some characters do grabs but the opponent no longer exists.

- BRAWL BAR: Fixed potential rare crashes when Wes prepares shots but the opponent no longer exists.

- BRAWL BAR: Accessibility: Added spoken information on the keyboard key to press to start it.

- BRAWL BAR: Creator mode: Setting spikes floor scale crashed + incorrect label.

- BRAWL BAR: Creator mode: Some enemies were missing in the list for the standalone version.

- BRAWL BAR: Standalone version: The option to switch between detective and boxer outfits was missing.