Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where the game would not properly block the start if a specific player had a problem.
Now the game will not start unless all player data is synchronized.
Data will be re-sent up to 3 times (waiting up to 6 seconds), and if synchronization is successful within that, the game will start normally.
Fixed a bug where internal data (tail tag order, assigned souls, clue content) was not being properly initialized during gameplay.
Adjustments
Clue selection process, probability, and content have been adjusted.
Now, after completing a task, you can choose the topic of the clue you receive.
Clue selection must be made within 5 seconds; otherwise, a random clue will be selected.
Clue topics (appearance probability):
Target’s Location (10%)
Target’s Relationship (10%)
Chaser’s Location (10%)
Chaser’s Relationship (10%)
Random Soul’s Location (22%)
Random Soul’s Relationship (22%)
Random Info (16%)
Possible clue formats are as follows:
A = Chaser or Target / B = Player Name / C = Soul Name / D = Location / E = Tool
'Location'-related clues:
\[Location] A is currently at D.
\[Location] C is currently at D.
\[Location] A is currently closest to B.
\[Relationship] A is currently B.
\[Relationship] A is currently not B.
\[Relationship] C’s target is B.
\[Relationship] A is either B or B'.
\[Relationship] A is either C or C'.
\[Relationship] B is closest to B'.
\[Relationship] C is closest to B.
\[Relationship] B and B have the most distant relationship.
\[Relationship] C’s ally is either B or B'. (Exclusive to "Who's With You?")
\[Relationship] B is an even number. (Exclusive to "Who's Number?")
\[Relationship] B is an odd number. (Exclusive to "Who's Number?")
\[Other] C is currently holding E.
\[Other] B is currently the richest. (Holding N coins)
New
A commemorative Taegeukgi event skin has been added for August 15th.
You can obtain it by entering the promo code 'REPUBLICOFKOREA' by August 18th.
Changed files in this update