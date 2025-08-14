 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19596168 Edited 14 August 2025 – 10:26:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the game would not properly block the start if a specific player had a problem.


  • Now the game will not start unless all player data is synchronized.


  • Data will be re-sent up to 3 times (waiting up to 6 seconds), and if synchronization is successful within that, the game will start normally.


  • Fixed a bug where internal data (tail tag order, assigned souls, clue content) was not being properly initialized during gameplay.




Adjustments

  • Clue selection process, probability, and content have been adjusted.


  • Now, after completing a task, you can choose the topic of the clue you receive.


  • Clue selection must be made within 5 seconds; otherwise, a random clue will be selected.

    • Clue topics (appearance probability):

      • Target’s Location (10%)


      • Target’s Relationship (10%)


      • Chaser’s Location (10%)


      • Chaser’s Relationship (10%)


      • Random Soul’s Location (22%)


      • Random Soul’s Relationship (22%)


      • Random Info (16%)







  • Possible clue formats are as follows:

    • A = Chaser or Target / B = Player Name / C = Soul Name / D = Location / E = Tool


    • 'Location'-related clues:

      • \[Location] A is currently at D.


      • \[Location] C is currently at D.


      • \[Location] A is currently closest to B.


      • \[Relationship] A is currently B.


      • \[Relationship] A is currently not B.


      • \[Relationship] C’s target is B.


      • \[Relationship] A is either B or B'.


      • \[Relationship] A is either C or C'.


      • \[Relationship] B is closest to B'.


      • \[Relationship] C is closest to B.


      • \[Relationship] B and B have the most distant relationship.


      • \[Relationship] C’s ally is either B or B'. (Exclusive to "Who's With You?")


      • \[Relationship] B is an even number. (Exclusive to "Who's Number?")


      • \[Relationship] B is an odd number. (Exclusive to "Who's Number?")


      • \[Other] C is currently holding E.


      • \[Other] B is currently the richest. (Holding N coins)








New

  • A commemorative Taegeukgi event skin has been added for August 15th.


  • You can obtain it by entering the promo code 'REPUBLICOFKOREA' by August 18th.



