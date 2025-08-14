'Location'-related clues:

\[Location] A is currently at D.

\[Location] C is currently at D.

\[Location] A is currently closest to B.

\[Relationship] A is currently B.

\[Relationship] A is currently not B.

\[Relationship] C’s target is B.

\[Relationship] A is either B or B'.

\[Relationship] A is either C or C'.

\[Relationship] B is closest to B'.

\[Relationship] C is closest to B.

\[Relationship] B and B have the most distant relationship.

\[Relationship] C’s ally is either B or B'. (Exclusive to "Who's With You?")

\[Relationship] B is an even number. (Exclusive to "Who's Number?")

\[Relationship] B is an odd number. (Exclusive to "Who's Number?")

\[Other] C is currently holding E.